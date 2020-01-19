The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola has declared zero tolerance for safety infractions across the State.

He said this at the weekend during the safety awareness campaign tagged: “Keep Safe, Stay Alive.”

The Commission took to the street on Lagos Island to sensitize commuters and residents in pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, and lgbo languages, at Tafawa Balewa Square, CMS, Tinubu, Nnamdi Azikwe and Tom-Jones residents on the need to be safety conscious.

Mojola, who led the campaign harped on safety consciousness in homes, environments and market places, decried the storage of flammables in shops as one of the major causes of fire outbreaks in market places which had led to loss of lives and properties.

He advised that safety measures be put in place, while installations of fire extinguishers and safety signage at designated places within the market places should be upheld.

Representative of the Governor, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed also lent a voice, urging residents to report unsafe activities to the authorities.

However, a construction site was sealed due to observation of safety infractions while the Commission promise to investigate activities on the site.

Also at the campaign are Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofi Elegushi; Senior special Assistant to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Sola Giwa and Award winning Artiste, Patoranking.