A 46-year-old American woman, Janine Sanchez and her Kano-based lover, Isah Sulaiman who are planning to get married have been invited by Kano State Sharia Police known as Hisbah to a meeting at their Panshekara Office ahead of their wedding.

The meeting, which was held in a close door had Isah’s father Sulaiman and his brother in attendance.

Isah and Janine are planning on getting married in March after meeting on Instagram one year ago, exchanged pictures and started online courtship.

Ms Delsky, who lives in California, USA, landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Saturday and went straight to meet the parents of her lover.

Although, the outcome of the meeting with State Sharia Police was not disclosed, however, the intending couple were sighted sitting comfortably while the Hisbah officers familiarise themselves with them.

The social media lovers had also paid a visit to the State Headquarters of the Hisbah Board along Sharada road.

She said many people had courted her online but she found Mr Isa as the most loving and sincere.The mother of two said they both agreed to get married and fly to the US where they intend to settle.

In an interview, Ms Delsky said she decided to follow her boyfriend to Kano because of her love for him.

Mr Isa, who has just finished secondary school, said that he is ready to follow his girlfriend to America to settle and build a family.

He said he was not bothered about the age gap, adding that “it’s even the Sunna of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace be Upon Him, to marry a woman who is far older than you”.

He expressed optimism that Ms Delsky would one day accept Islam and become a Muslim.

Isa’s mother, Fatima Suleman, said she had no objection to her son’s relationship with American girlfriend, noting that she would pray for them to have a happy married life in America.

Similarly, Alhaji Sulaiman while answering questions from newsmen at his residence in Panshekara, said he would accord his son all the necessary support he desires to ensure his smooth take off to the United States and successful wedding with the American woman.