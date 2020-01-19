The enforcement campaign of the Special Committee on Clean Up of Ikoyi and Victoria Island was stepped up over the weekend with a major late night operation on Saturday, after which 29 indiscriminately parked vehicles were impounded.

The operation, which lasted till the wee hours of Sunday morning affected the stretch of Adetokunbo Ademola, Olosa, Oko Awo and Oyin Jolayemi Streets.

All the vehicles, including those that were parked at prohibited places on walkways, setbacks and the frontage of EKO Hotels and Towers were towed away by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

Some of the drivers and owners of the vehicles who attempted to drive away some of the vehicles while being towed were arrested by officers of the Task Force but later released on bail.

At the Ajose Adeogun junction linking Adetokunbo Ademola, many street traders selling late night food were dislodged and their wares confiscated by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC operatives who were also part of the operation.

The enforcement team which was led by CSP Yinka Egbeyemi also raided the Ahmadu Bello Way, dismantling all illegal structures and shanties which harboured miscreants and ensured that the wreckage were carted away by LAWMA trucks as the operation progressed.

The enforcement team also drove through Awolowo Way in Ikoyi where some level of compliance was observed in terms of parking by patrons of clubs and karaoke centres because the road was free from obstructive parking.

According to the Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Egbeyemi, the enforcement campaign in Victoria Island/Ikoyi was a relentless one which would continue until all observed environmental nuisances were removed.