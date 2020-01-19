The President of Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN), Prof Ejiofor Chinedum has said the institute will begin to revoke the certificates of non-performing members.

Chinedum, made this known at his swearing-in ceremony as the ninth president of the institute alongside newly-elected council members in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Chinedum said the revocation of certificates was one of his administration’s cardinal focus in view of the fact that some members only use the institute to boost their profile in their various endeavours.

Ejiofor, who said membership of the institute cut across different professionals including agricultural economists, noted that the institute was a serious body and should be taken seriously.

“We want to move ICEN from theory to practical.

“Before now our members were more involved in research work and policy formulation. However, the practical aspect of economists is of a low percentage.

“There is no economy that will ever go far without the economists spearheading the management of that economy.

“With this in mind, I am going to work with the council members to find ways to synergise with other sister bodies and continue with national and international programmes.

“I will do my best to reposition the institute in the next two years and I will start with the help of the secretariat to get a comprehensive list of ICEN members from inception to date,’’ he said.

Ejiofor, however, promised to revalidate the membership of ICEN which would end with the revoking of certificates of nonserious members.

“One of the things I have observed is that a lot of people join ICEN to boost their profile and when they get their target they forget ICEN.

“That will not happen under my leadership. It is either you are in or out no matter who you are in society.”

The don added that besides revocation of certificates, the institute would work vigorously to get the ICEN Chartered Bill, currently before the National Assembly passed.

He also promised to ensure that the Access Advanced College of Ecoeconomic (AACE) would soon commence academic session and train students that would create and not seek jobs upon graduation.

“I will give special attention to Access Advanced College of Economists to see a way we can change the mindset of the institutions including the AACE to churn out job creators rather than job seekers from our universities.

“For the council members, it is time for us to sacrifice and not the time to sit on the fence and watch others do the job. Within the two years, every hand must be on deck to actualise our dream.

“I will do everything possible to make sure we work as a team and that our regional secretariats are functioning,” he said.

The Director-General of ICEN, Prof. Christopher Balogun, assured of his commitment to working with the new executive to actualise the dreams of the institute.

He tasked them to come up with workable strategies that enable the members and Nigerians at large to benefit from the institute’s mandate.

On the ICEN Chartered Bill 2020, the director-general expressed optimism that the bill would be passed and assented to in order to reposition the institute to properly carry out its mandate.

According to him, today is another great day in the history of our great institute in doing what is the usual tradition of professional institutions worldwide.

“A day of handing the mantle of leadership to people that matter, a day of rekindling our vision and mission to our members and Nigeria.”

The newly-elected Vice President of the institute, Dr Safiya Musa, also pledged commitment to work assiduously with the president and other members to move the institute forward.

“I am pleased to work with someone of the President’s pedigree, the DG/CEO of ICEN, and a number of other impassioned, knowledgeable and scholarly minds.

“I am confident that our advisory and advocacy to enable a transition from abstracts to concretes, poverty alleviation to wealth creation, exploitation to consumerism and net-consumption to net-production would build the institute,” she said.

The vice president expressed optimism that Nigeria would become an economic super-power not only in the sub-region but the world.