The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed the National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Azeez Adeyemi, into his cabinet.

Adeyemi was appointed as the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students Affairs.

His appointment was announced over the weekend, with immediate effect.

Adeyemi, a graduate of Mathematics from the University of Lagos, was the Secretary-General of NANS in Ogun State from 2008 to 2010.

In 2011, he became the Ogun State NANS Chairman; a position he vacated in 2012.

Adeyemi, who is currently a post-graduate student of UNILAG, said that he has the plan to unite and harmonise all students forces in the state.

With his new appointment, the students leader promised to always ensure a cordial relationship between students and the state government; while assuring that all students’ needs would be pursued and achieved at all times.