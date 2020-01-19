The Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Aboubacarr Tambadou vowed on Sunday that former president Yahya Jammeh will be arrested and prosecuted for crimes against humanity.

However, he will only be arrested anytime he steps his feet into the country.

Tambadou said Jammeh will face accountability of the highest order as the act of crimes against humanity has been established by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

The Justice Minister spoke after last Thursday’s protests by Jammeh’s Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction party (APRC) demanding his return.

“There will be accountability of the highest order for these crimes and I assure the victims that it is now only a question of when, and not if,” Gambian Minister of Justice said at the opening of the 2020 Legal Year in Banjul.

According to him, “if former President Yahya Jammeh ever comes back to this country, he will face immediate arrest and charges of the most serious kind, and no amount of irresponsible idle talk or political brinkmanship will prevent this from happening”.

The TRRC is set to resume its public hearing on Monday following the New Year break. Enditem