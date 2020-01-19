Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML; has recently released a music video for his single titled; ‘Need You’.

The song is one of the unique songs from his massively celebrated debut album titled “Laughter Tear and Goosebumps”.

The young star catapulted himself into the Nigerian music mainstream when he released his breakout single ‘Jealous’ back in 2018, which was off his debut album, later released in 2019.

Undoubtedly, his talent, hard work, and consistency, fortunately, paid off in January as the artist won Sound City MVP Award; for Listener’s Choice category.

He is thus expected to have an even bigger 2020, as one of Nigeria’s most talked-about rising stars in music.

‘Need You’ is one of the most charming Nigerian love songs of 2019.

The song, which was produced by Pheelz, rejuvenates the job the producer did on Adekunle Gold’s ‘Orente’.

With a beautiful sound of acoustic guitars, Pheelz added an overwhelming melody to the song.

Fireboy’s music video ‘Need You’, which was directed by Clarence Peters, unfolds with the music star highlighting from a YBNL (his record label’s acronym) plated convertible, following a guitar-led sound, which fused perfectly into Fireboy’s sensational voice and clearly showing off his vocal strength.

The song harmoniously flows into the drum patterns right after one minute and seven seconds of playtime. The songwriter was seen serenading a lady characterised to be his lover, thus making several expressions and gestures while announcing his love for the lady in his lyrics.

This video is typical for a love song video but also decent enough for young viewers.

Unfortunately, Fireboy and his girlfriend lovey-dovey scene, came to an end when a villain character, supposedly the lady’s former lover, who is imaged to be a gangster, appeared and not only tortured the couple but shot both of them dead.

Although the love story ended tragically, Fireboy was able to depict his lyrics in the music video. This is unlike some Nigerian music videos where visuals do not connect with the lyrics in any way.

The music video is romantic, dramatic, entertaining, and emotional and has a touch of suspense as viewers cannot wait to see how the love story ends.

Music is a form of art and every art piece can only be unique but not perfect. Therefore, there will always be room for improvement in one way or the other.

Some may have rated this song low, some may not appreciate the song now but in the next few years, many music lovers will look back and commend Fireboy for producing such a timeless song and epic video.

“Talent hits target no one else can hit and Genius hits a target no one else can see,” the quote above by Arthur Schopenhauer clearly embodies Fireboy’s music career.

The youngster is not only musically talented but has all it takes to pave way for himself to the top in the Nigerian music industry, within a very short period of time.