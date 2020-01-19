Former Aviation Minister and PDP chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted Anthony Joshua for prostrating before President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a video and picture that surfaced online, the 30-year-old Nigerian British boxer was seen prostrating before the President on Saturday in the United Kingdom, as he presented his heavyweight belts.

Joshua’s action attracted praises from the president’s aides and his family members who attended the meeting.

However, Fani-Kayode and some of his loyalists are obviously unhappy as they declare their anger for Joshua’s act of respect to the president.

Reacting to Joshua’s action on Sunday, Fani-Kayode described it as “utterly repulsive and disgusting.”

“I find this picture @anthonyfjoshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting. Prostrating before his slave master & a bloodthirsty dictator & tyrant who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame. This speaks volumes. He has lost me!,” Fani-Kayode said.

Here are some opinions of Fani-Kayode’s supporters on Twitter:

Seriously Anthony Joshua messed up. Being with a mesapopoyanyan who has put the country in a state of quandary — Dexbrown Civil (@Eni_akanda) January 19, 2020

Abike has succeeded making him mockery of himself. He will live to regret that night he did that. Many Nigerians who used to respect him and are his fans are leaving him. Well even his shadow won't be the least. It will abandon him. He will come to realise this one event.🤷🏾‍♂️ — Chris Olisa (@Oliwar88) January 19, 2020

Very repulsive picture. Well i will not blame josh all that much, from d setting of the picture, one need not to think who handiwork it is, and it is no other person than @abikedabiri — MAZI IHEANACHO (@Webers143) January 19, 2020