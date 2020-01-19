Fani-Kayode knocks Anthony Joshua for prostrating before Buhari.

Former Aviation Minister and PDP chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted Anthony Joshua for prostrating before President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a video and picture that surfaced online, the 30-year-old Nigerian British boxer was seen prostrating before the President on Saturday in the United Kingdom, as he presented his heavyweight belts.

Joshua’s action attracted praises from the president’s aides and his family members who attended the meeting.

However, Fani-Kayode and some of his loyalists are obviously unhappy as they declare their anger for Joshua’s act of respect to the president.

Reacting to Joshua’s action on Sunday, Fani-Kayode described it as “utterly repulsive and disgusting.”

Joshua prostrates to Baba Buhari in the true African tradition

“I find this picture @anthonyfjoshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting. Prostrating before his slave master & a bloodthirsty dictator & tyrant who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame. This speaks volumes. He has lost me!,” Fani-Kayode said.

