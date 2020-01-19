An ex-classmate of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Khloe, who was probably among those she shaded earlier today has taken to his social media page to also throw his own subliminal message.

Khloe had taken a swipe at her secondary school classmates who she accused of bullying her at that time. She dropped a stinker and was bold enough to identify the people of whom she was shading.

Sharing a write-up which read “A few people who teased me in high school and middle school actually follow me on social media, and I just wanna say y’all look like a fuckin’ mess”, Khloe stated that her shade is directed at all Lasmodcom 2009 alumni who she further described as “mad people”.

However, in a swift response, a former classmate identified as Adesanmmi has countered her claims while hinting that she was a scandalous student as well as a dirty girl.

Adesanmmi wrote; “Over 600 graduated same year. All in various professions but because of Instagram verification, one thinks she has made it and can shade her set this early morning.

“Group chat don scatter. Apparently people still remember things about this girl. Ranging from dirtiness to sxx behind the school mosque. But let us continue to look away. I just listened to the best voice note. Final nail on the idiots coffin.”

