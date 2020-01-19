The Department of petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kogi State has sealed five petrol filling stations for adjusting their pumps to dispense fuel below approved quantity.

Mr Idris Mohammad, Controller Operations, Kogi Field Office of DPR, who led a team of operatives and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during the raid, said the filling stations were defrauding unsuspecting customers.

Mohammed said the office had realised that apart from defrauding unsuspecting customers through pump meter adjustments, most of the stations were operating illegally without operating licences.

At Ajaokuta, the team sealed off and ordered the arrest of the Manager of Binmanda Integrated Global Services filling station at Ohunene for defying the instructions of the DPR by “Refusing” to regularise his operation.

“The operator is not just operating illegally but he is also cheating the public. We asked him to go and regularise his operations but he refused and we have to seal the station”.

“Of course, we had to bring in the Civil Defence Corps to enforce compliance with the rules and regulations as provided in the Petroleum Act” he said.