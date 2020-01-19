The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Osogbo field Office, has sealed 10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) skid stations for operating without valid licences in the state.

It’s Operations Controller, Mr Ademola Makinde disclosed this on Sunday in Osogbo.

Makinde said the illegal gas stations were sealed in Osogbo the state capital and Ilesa town.

The Controller, who noted that proliferation of illegal gas plants in the state was worrisome, said the department would continue to ensure that appropriate standards were strictly adhered to in LPG business in the state.

He said the department during its routine surveillance, also discovered that many gas skid owners in the state operated within residential areas.

Makinde said that such attitude would not be tolerated by the department, adding that all unlicensed and illegal gas plants and gas skids in the state would be shut down.

“We are not saying people should not do business, but for them to do so, they have to follow the laid down safety rules and regulations.

“Many of these illegal gas plants and gas skid operate without a valid licence and also within residential areas.

“This cannot be tolerated and that is why our surveillance team would ensure that safety standards were maintained in the gas business in the state,” Makinde said.

The Controller, who warned gas plants and skid operators operating illegally and in residential areas to desist from doing so, said the clampdown operations would be continuous.

Makinde said the safety of gas users in the state was paramount to the agency.