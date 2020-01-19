The wedding bells may be tolling soon for Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, the first daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she suggested someone, who sent her some flowers may be trying to propose to her this year 2020.

“Cupcakes, someone is TRYING to wifey me in 2020 o!” she wrote.

The post set tongues wagging, as just a week ago, while in Cape Town, South Africa, she bought herself a flower bouquet and in a post, admitted she did so for self-satisfaction.

” Bought these myself, but going to pretend someone “surprised” me for social media clout) 💐🌷🌸 #SelfLove.

However, 27 year-old Cuppy, who is a disc-jockey, singer, music producer and philanthropist has not indicated the would-be-lucky groom.

She had been associated with several eligible bachelors in the past, some of whom were later clarified to be for her younger sister, Temi.

One of the persons she never denied was Victor Anichebe, a footballer based in the UK, who later moved to China. The ralationship broke down in 2017.

According to her, they resolved to be friendly exes.

“I literally do not have a boo. I and Victor are not together anymore. The picture I put up recently was a picture of us when we were together. We are still friends. People find it so weird,” she said in an interview then.

Another toaster has been the CEO of Stargaze, Asa Asika, who is also a manager for Davido. The last time they were seen together was at the Afro Nation concert in Portugal. But the relationship has also ended as Asika is also as ex.

Sooner than later, the suitor will step out.