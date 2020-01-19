Former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has listed ways to cure intelligence excuses.

In Melaye’s words:

1. Never underestimate your own intelligence and never overestimate the intelligence of others.

2. Remind yourself several times daily, my attitudes are more important than my intelligence. See the reason why you can do it, not the reason why you can’t.

3. Remember the ability to think is of much grater value than ghe ability to memorize facts.

4. Never think you are too old or too young because you’re only as old or as young as you feel.