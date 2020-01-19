President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to the family of renowned businessman, Chief Lekan Are, who passed away on Saturday.

Buhari urged Are’s family to find solace in the good deeds and the good life lived by the departed agronomist.

President Buhari also sympathised with friends and associates of Chief Are, whose outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry in Oyo State, and the nation, will be sorely missed.

Buhari said the businessman’s investments in people and institutions will leave lasting memories of his selfless life and sacrifices.

He acknowledged the prominent role he played in his alma mater, serving as patron of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association for many years.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family