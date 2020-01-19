Pipeline explosion has rocked Ile Epo area of Abule Egba, with thick smokes and balls of fire bellowing the atmosphere.

Residents are fleeing their houses as the fire threatened, burning houses within the vicinity.

The explosion is said to have been caused by vandals.

The fire can be seen as far as Agbelekale area. Many families, with their children have walked far away from the scene.

Fire fighters have arrived the scene and are trying to put out the raging inferno.

Details later…