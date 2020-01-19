Britain’s Conservative government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is contemplating moving the House of Lords could out of London to York.

News reports quoting Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said the idea was an option being considered by ministers.

It has been suggested that the upper house of parliament could be transferred from Westminster to York.

‘What we are looking at is a whole range of options about making sure every part of the UK feels properly connected from politics.

‘When the PM stood up the day after the election and said this is going to be the people’s government he meant it. That meant connecting people with government and politics. ‘The referendum in 2016 wasn’t just about our relationship with the EU, it was about millions of people and their relationship with politics as a whole,’ Cleverly told Sky News.