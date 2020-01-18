Arsenal are still far from being impressive after conceding an equaliser late in their game against Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

They are now 10 points adrift of the top four after the Blades continued their superb first season back in the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old Brazilian striker claimed his ninth goal of the season with a clinical finish from Bukayo Saka’s cross.

But Chris Wilder’s side snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser when John Fleck lashed home after Arsenal failed to clear.

Bottom of the table Norwich’s vital 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Bournemouth saw the pitchside monitor finally used to decide a red card call.

Norwich took the lead when Bournemouth defender Steve Cook was sent off after flinging himself across the goal to block Teemu Pukki’s shot with his hand.

Pukki fired home the resulting penalty in the 33rd minute, but the Canaries had to survive a tense finish after Ben Godfrey was sent off in the 76th minute.

Godfrey’s foul on Callum Wilson was ruled a red card by referee Paul Tierney after he checked with the monitor, a move that followed advice to officials from Premier League chiefs this week to use the screen more often.

Wolves climbed to sixth after a thrilling fightback in their 3-2 win at Southampton, with Pedro Neto starting a second-half revival that saw Raul Jimenez’s brace seal the points.

The goals cancelled out Bednarek and Long goals for Southampton

Everton drew 1-1 at West Ham after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Issa Diop’s opener for the hosts.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish rescued a 1-1 draw at Brighton, who had taken the lead through Leandro Trossard.

At Vicarage Road, Troy Deeney’s 70th-minute spot-kick was saved by Paulo Gazzaniga before Tottenham’s Erik Lamela was denied a last-gasp winner by Ignacio Pussetto’s goal-line clearance.

With England captain Harry Kane sidelined after hamstring surgery, Tottenham have gone three league games without scoring.

In the first match of the day, Spurs needed a second-half penalty save from Gazzaniga to take a point against Watford

Jose Mourinho’s side are without a win in four league matches since December 26 and sit eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who visited Newcastle in Saturday’s late game.

Toothless Tottenham thought they had stolen the points in stoppage-time when Lamela flicked Serge Aurier’s cross towards goal, but Watford’s new signing Pussetto cleared off the line, with goal-line technology showing just 10.04mm of the ball had not gone over.

“I know it was only a couple of millimetres but goal-line technology does not make mistakes like VAR. We have to accept it was not a goal,” Mourinho said.