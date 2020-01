Nigerian actress Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha popular as Rita Dominic disclosed that she has been hospitalized but is back on her feet now.

Rita wrote on Instagram: Was hospitalized but well now. See you soon in Kigali for #CAX #CAX2020 #CreativeAfricaExchange @caxafrica

The 44-year-old In 2012 won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.