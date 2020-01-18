Barbadian singer Rihanna is now single. Reports said she and Saudi billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly ended their romance after nearly three years of being together.

Multiple reports said the break-up was first published by UsWeekly on Friday.

In June 2017, the ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker and the Saudi billionaire, both 31, grabbed the headlines after their love came to light.

Now the couple have been rumoured to have split. According to the UsWeekly, they are no more together.

The couple’s first photos of romance, emerged during a getaway in Ibiza in July 2017, inspired the viral hashtag #RihannaHasAMan when the news of their romance first broke.