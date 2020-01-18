The remains of the late Pa Sesan Dipeolu leaving the Chapel of Healing Cross, Lagos for burial at the Ikoyi cemetery on Friday, 17 January 2020
By Ayodele Efunla
Family and friends of the late Mr. Olusesan Dipeolu gathered at the Chapel of the Healing Cross, CMUL/LUTH, Idi Araba in Lagos to give the deceased a befitting burial.
Church service for the late Sesan Dipeolu at the Chapel of Healing Cross, CMUL LUTH, Idi-Araba, Lagos held on the 17th of January, 2020
The funeral service which started at exactly 10 a.m on Friday 17th January was well attended by all a sundry. The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was also at the event.
The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibajo at the funeral service for the late Pa Sesan Dipeolu at the Chapel of Healing Cross, Lagos, on the 17th of January, 2020
The Darlington event center, Ilupeju, the venue of the reception party was fully packed with people who came to rejoice with the Dipeolu family. Music was supplied by the legendary Mr, Jimi Solanke who serenade the audience with music from yesteryears.
Children of the late Pa Sesan Dipeolu at the funeral service held at the Chapel of Healing Cross, LUTH, Idi Araba, Lagos on the 17th day of January 2020
About the deceased, Mr. Johnathan Olusesan Dipeolu was a teacher, historian, journalist, librarian, and scholar.
He was born on 13th January 1930 to the family of the late Mr. Joseph Dipeolu of Oke-Ijeun and late madam Felicia Dipeolu. He died on 18th December 2019, he was 90-year-old.
Check more photos below;
Barrister Molara Adedeji, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu and Barrister Moremi Soyinka Onijala
Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu and Senator Babafemi Ojudu
Mr Jimi Solanke and Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni
Professor Adewale Dipeolu, son of the deceased, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu
Professor Bolanle Akeredolu-Ale and Mrs Oluwatoyin Dawodu
Ambassador and Mrs Aderemi Esan
Dr Aboki Zhawa, Pro-Chancellor, FUNAAB, Prof Micheal Ozoje and Mr Olusola Tobun
Ambassador Akin Fayemi, Ambassador Toyn Solaja and Ambassador Sola Abolurin
Ambassador Micheal Olusegun Ononaiye and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye
