By Ayodele Efunla

Family and friends of the late Mr. Olusesan Dipeolu gathered at the Chapel of the Healing Cross, CMUL/LUTH, Idi Araba in Lagos to give the deceased a befitting burial.

The funeral service which started at exactly 10 a.m on Friday 17th January was well attended by all a sundry. The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was also at the event.

The Darlington event center, Ilupeju, the venue of the reception party was fully packed with people who came to rejoice with the Dipeolu family. Music was supplied by the legendary Mr, Jimi Solanke who serenade the audience with music from yesteryears.

About the deceased, Mr. Johnathan Olusesan Dipeolu was a teacher, historian, journalist, librarian, and scholar.

He was born on 13th January 1930 to the family of the late Mr. Joseph Dipeolu of Oke-Ijeun and late madam Felicia Dipeolu. He died on 18th December 2019, he was 90-year-old.

