President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London, the United Kingdom, ahead of the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20th, 2020.

The president arrived in the United Kingdom at about 1: 00 am on Saturday.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit would be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

According to the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the organizers said the event is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organizations “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

“Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

“With the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in mid-2020, the London investment summit will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

“In addition, the summit will deepen Nigeria-United Kingdom investment ties post-Brexit given that Africa currently represents just two percent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 percent of that total.”

While in the United Kingdom, the presidential aide also said, Buhari will meet with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland.