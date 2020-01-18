No fewer than 5,000 patients benefitted from a four-day free medical outreach organised by Sen. Binos Yaroe of Adamawa South Senatorial District.

Dr Jama Medan, who spoke on behalf of the medical team at Ganye General Hospital during the exercise’s closing ceremony, said that no fewer than 50 medical personnel attended to the patients.

“Our target was 5,000 patients but the people we have attended to so far are more than that number and we are going to round up by midnight,” Medan said.

He said those that benefitted include: 103 patients with cataract problems and 160 with tooth problems.

“We distributed 400 eye glasses, while the surgical department had so far done 104 operations,” Medan said.

Also speaking, Dr Nnebue Chinedu, the Chief Medical Director of Ganye General Hospital, described the exercise as timely.

He said that the intervention came at the right when the hospital usually records a high number of patients that used to include those coming from the neighbouring Cameroon Republic.

“This intervention is coming at the right time. We always experience a high turnout of patients after harvest and the festive periods,” Chinedu said.

Also in his remarks, Sen. Binos Yaroe said that he was sponsoring the outreach for the second time in his constituency based on popular demand.

Yaroe said that 8,030 patients benefitted from the first exercise held in Demsa in August last year.

He said that he decided to embark on the health intervention to reach out to many underprivileged in the rural areas who could not afford or asses such healthcare services.

He said that during the outreach, a man that had been suffering from hernia for 12 years was cured.

He added that a woman with a case of fibroid and had been experiencing miscarriages for the past four years was also treated.

Some of the beneficiaries lauded the benefactor for organising the outreach which they said reached the direct beneficiaries.

One of them, Ahmed Musa, said that if the senator had brought foodstuffs or cash in the name of empowerment, many of them in the rural areas would not have benefitted.

“Some few politicians and their supporters would have cornered everything,” Musa said.