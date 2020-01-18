The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has described the attack of the Supreme Court by the Peoples Democratic Party as reckless and dangerous.

In a stunning verdict, the apex court on Tuesday nullified the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC as Governor of Imo State.

The PDP on Thursday disparaged the Justice Tanko-led Supreme Court panel that heard the governorship appeal on Imo and asked it to recuse itself from the pending cases on Bauchi, Sokoto, Benue and Adamawa states.

Addressing journalists on Friday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Oshiomhole accused the PDP of attempting to blackmail the Justices of the Supreme Court.

He said the PDP which was a beneficiary of electoral fraud tried to deepen the culture of do-or-die politics, stressing that the former ruling party lacked the credentials to disparage the judiciary because of their antecedents.

Oshiomhole said democracy had worked and rule of law had prevailed when the PDP won in courts, while there should be no judiciary again if the APC won her cases in courts.

He said the APC still has reservations over the rulings on Rivers and Zamfara that denied the party opportunities to produce governors and the loss of senatorial seats in Ekiti and Sokoto States.

Oshiohmole, who said the PDP laid the foundation for votes rigging in the polity, gave an assurance that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration would do all within its powers to ensure electoral reform before the end of his tenure.

“For PDP and Secondus to call for the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) because they have lost a state that was never theirs is the height of recklessness,” Oshiomhole added.