Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has announced his plan to attend the burial of his parents scheduled for February 14, 2020.

Kanu who revealed this through IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, however, refused to disclose the security arrangements put in place for the burial in view of its sensitivity.

He said the burial would follow the normal burial preparation, according to the custom of the land.

“The burial of our leader’s parents burial will be 14th of February 2020.

“We are not going to disclose our security arrangements because they are much enemies who wish to destroy or destabilize every effort made for the successful burial of these father and mother of our leader.

“IPOB is on ground and nothing will change our resolve to protect the environment.

“We are peaceful and will maintain it to last point. But nobody should try IPOB,” Emma Powerful said.

The IPOB leader lost his father Eze Israel Kanu, four months after his mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, also died.