Dr Lekan Are, a foremost Nigerian agronomist, businessman, philanthropist and Chairman of University Press Plc, is dead.

Are was 86-years-old.

Mr Toye Akinrinola, the Public Relations Officer of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, confirmed Are’s death on Saturday.

He said that Are died during a brief illness at the High Dependency Unit of UCH at about 12.30am on Saturday.

Are, born on Dec. 2, 1933, was a former General Manager of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The deceased was the Managing Director/ Chairman of Kakanfo Inn, Managing Director, Lekan Are Farms Limited and Director of Punch Nigeria Limited.

The agricultural consultant and farmer was until his death the Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadanland.