29-year-old reality TV star, Khafi Kareem popular as Khafi reveals how she drove her car into a gutter and almost said she will never drive again.

Thank God for the men who came to her aid, the brand-influencer and former Big Brother housemate said in her tweet.

So I drove my car into a gutter yesterday. It took 3 men to help me lift the car out and I was really shaken by the whole thing. I almost said I'm never going to drive again. But then I remembered I'm a #GoalGetter, we don't give up so easily!! 💪🏾 #KhafisGoalGetters — Khafi Kareem (ACupOfKhafi) (@KhafiKareem) January 18, 2020

Its a long story to explain how it happened, I might do a storytime video on YouTube lol! But yes me and Lady Foxy are fine, thank you everyone who is asking!! Key lesson is you (or your car) might fall, but you gotta get back up again!! 🙈🙌🏾#KhafisGoalGetters — Khafi Kareem (ACupOfKhafi) (@KhafiKareem) January 18, 2020