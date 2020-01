Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari has distributed food items to the people of Kano State through her pet-project Future Assured.

Aisha’s delegation was on a mercy mission to Kano state from 17th to 18th January, 2020.

The president’s wife, in her goodwill message delivered by Alhaji Mohammed Usman Albishir, Special Assistant to the President on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) said her passion for ending hunger and childhood malnutrition did not start and end with covering meetings and making compound declarations.

She said she believed in being practical and taking action towards a definite tangible desire.

“It was this passion that drove me and my team in 2016 to roll out the GET INVOLVED nutrition campaign, where we mobilized food support through a crowd sourcing mechanism for vulnerable population,” she said.

Buhari said as mother of the nation, she is driven by love and compassion for the weak and the most vulnerable in our society.

“Today, my team and I are once again here in Kano in continuation of our efforts in reaching out to the people of Kano State through the food distribution program for the benefit of the masses,” she said.

Buhari added that similar support was currently ongoing throughout the country.

Among the groups that benefitted from this round of food distribution programmes are the Kano State Road Traffic Authority (KAROTA), various orphanages in Kano State, Hisbah Board, Kannywood Movie Hub, an NGO (Today’s Life Foundation), and a cancer patient, Mallam Idris Yunusa, who was visited at home and personally delivered the food items by the team.

The food items distributed in Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium Indoor Hall, Kano included large number of bags of rice, Cartons of Spaghetti, Gallons of oils and some warm clothes for the harmattan season.

Dr. Bappa DanAgundi, the Managing Director of KAROTA thanked Buhari for her humanitarian gestures and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate her while assuring her that all items would reach the intended beneficiaries.

He further called on his corps members to help all other organizations in ensuring the food items were delivered safely to their various destinations.