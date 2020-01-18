Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has likened the comment of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the judgement of the Supreme Court sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor, to a call for anarchy.

The PDP chairman had described the verdict as a judicial coup, called for its reversal and the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Tanko.

Bagudu, who is also the governor of Kebbi State said the statement was contemptuous and disrespectful to the nation’s democracy.

He said it was unfortunate that those who are supposed to defend the judiciary are the same people disparaging them because the judgement on the Imo election did not go in their favour.

Atiku Bagudu released the statement in Abuja today, on behalf of APC governors.

“Following the verdict of the Supreme Court in respect of Imo State election petition, which declared Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the March 9, 2019 Governorship election, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) proclaimed the judgement as “miscarriage of justice” and alleged that the judiciary is “heavily compromised” and has “lost credibility”.

“These are depressing allegations coming from supposedly democratic leaders who should ordinarily be in the forefront of protecting and defending the judicial institution as the sanctuary of our democracy. It is contemptuous and disrespectful to our democracy.

“This is most unfortunate and condemnable. We call on Nigerians and all lovers of democracy in the country to rise to the defence of our democratic institutions, especially the judiciary.

“We must prevail on the PDP leadership and all politicians to exercise restraint by demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and respect for our democratic institutions, particularly our judiciary, which is the most important pillar of democratic governance.

“To allege that a judgement delivered by Supreme Court Judges is “procured” simply because it does not favour the PDP is an invitation to anarchy.

“It is on record that President Muhammadu Buhari has at all times stated his commitment to democracy and rule of law. Our party has lost elections we thought we would win. Equally, our party has been stopped from participation in elections by the judiciary, for example in Rivers State.

“The case of Zamfara where we won the election but the Supreme Court in its wisdom nullified all our votes and declared PDP candidates as winners is another experience. In addition, our party members have lost many cases, and even though our views differ from the judgement delivered, we do not disparage the judiciary, yet our views of the judgement differ from the court.

“As Progressive Governors, we hereby declare abiding faith in our judiciary and will at all times respect all decisions of our Judges at all levels no matter the circumstances. Our party and our members believe in the sanctity of our judicial institution as the last hope for justice for our people.

“We wish to unequivocally state our resolve to work with all democrats in the country to ensure adequate protection of democratic governance by respecting all judgements from our courts”.