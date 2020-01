YBNL talented singer and ”Jealous” front-liner Fireboy DML reveals to his fans on Twitter what his plans are.

The ”Party Scatter, Vibration” singer says if a gun was pointed to his head to deny anyone, he wouldn’t waste time but to play along.

if dem point gun to my head say make i deny you… i go deny you. — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) January 18, 2020