Singer and songwriter Chike known for his participation in the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame is set to drop his first album titled “Boo Of The Booless” on Valentine’s day, February 14.

The body of work houses 14 tracks, including previously released tracks and features Ric Hassani, Zoro, and M.I Abaga.

Speaking about the album, Chike wrote on Instagram:

On this album, I have told stories and painted pictures of love in all its essence.

Made new friends and family in the process.

I’d love you to tell it to every and anyone you meet.

Start by staring now ❤