The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Saturday inspected some capital projects at the Logistics Command, Air Force bases in Ikeja and on Victoria Island.

The CAS inspected some renovated buildings for NAF personnel and the second newly locally-built C-130 aircraft.

The CAS said that improving on the welfare of NAF personnel would ensure that they would perform exceptionally and give in their best.

“I think it is very important that we provide all the support that our personnel in the Logistics Command in particularly require in order to function exceptionally.

“They are doing so much in terms of aircraft reactivation and that is why we are ensuring that we renovate their accommodation, and provide adequate accommodation for them.

“And from what I had seen from Ikeja to this place (Bonny Camp), I think there is substantial progress,” he said.

Abubakar said that he believed that all the projects would impact positively on what the personnel were doing in terms of supporting and providing logistics support to the Nigeria Air Force.

He described the human being as the most important, adding: “Unless you take care of the human being, the chances are that they will not be effective.”

He said that he was optimistic that Nigeria would be able to have sufficient capacity to build its own aircraft without support from foreign counterparts with time.

“We are coming back to see the second C-130 being formally handed over to the Nigeria Air Force after the Programmed Depot Maintenance (PDM).

“The NAF-913 is the second aircraft we are doing PDM locally in Nigeria, very soon we are preparing for the third C-130.

“And I believe that at the end of that one, we should have developed sufficient capacity,” he said.

He also thanked the Federal Government, the National Assembly and their Committees on Air Force for ensuring that the required resources were made available.

“We want to appreciate the Federal Government for the support given to us, so that our personnel are taken care of.

“We also want to appreciate the members of the National Assembly, in particular, the Committee on Air Force from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“They ensured that we have the required resources to be able to support these personnel and their families,” he said.

The reactivation of NAF-197 and the NAF-913 aircraft had been completed.