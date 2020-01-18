Fernandinho’s 90th minute own goal cost Manchester City three points at Etihad as the goal enables Crystal Palace to get undeserved 2-2 draw.

The draw effectively dashed City’s hope of catching in on run-away leader, Liverpool, which will extend lead if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

City should be praying that Liverpool falter at home to United, which may not likely be as the Anfield side are playing their best games at the moment.

Two Sergio Aguero goals in the last 10 minutes had turned a thrilling game on its head – and looked set to earn City victory – after Cenk Tosun had given the Eagles a first-half lead.

But it was Palace who had the final word when Wilfried Zaha stole down the left and put in a low cross that Fernandinho reached before Connor Wickham, only to divert the ball into his own net.

The draw leaves champions City 13 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand.