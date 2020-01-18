Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayom also known as Khloe has taken a swipe at her secondary school classmates who she accused of bullying her at that time.

Sharing a write-up which read “A few people who teased me in high school and middle school actually follow me on social media, and I just wanna say y’all look like a fuckin’ mess”, Khloe stated that her shade is directed at all Lasmodcom 2009 alumni who she further described as “mad people”.

Khloe stated that her shade is directed at all Lasmodcom 2009 alumni who she further described as “mad people”.

She wrote; “This is direct Catch your sub Lasmodcom 2009 alumni pick your grains Awon werey.”