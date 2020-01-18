Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to Miyetti Allah’s call for the arrest of any Yoruba leader backing the formation of the newly created South-West regional security outfit, Amotekun.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, FFK stated that arresting Yoruba leaders would ignite a fire.

He added that Yoruba leaders are ready to sacrifice the freedom of their loved ones and children. Read his post below

“Arrest Yoruba leaders who support Amotekun”- Miyetti Allah.

“Go ahead, arrest us and ignite a fire.

“Do your very worst and make heroes and martyrs out of us. Do even more than arrest.

The PDP chieftain further said Yoruba leaders are ready to sacrifice themselves for freedom of their children and for the future generations of their people, adding that the leaders will not be intimidated by any threats.

He said, “We are ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of our loved ones and children and for the future generations of our people.

“We will never bow to you and we will not be intimidated by your bullying ways and childish barrack-room threats. When you take one of us down millions will rise up in his or her defence and in his or her place.”

“We have lost all sense of fear. We have no fear of arrest, no fear of death, no fear of torture, no fear of failure and no fear of tyranny because the Lord is with us!

“Amotekun is here to stay and damned be he who says this is not so,” he added.

Read the full post here.