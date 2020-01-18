FilmOne Entertainment has listed Nollywood’s top grossing actors and actresses of the last decade (2010-2019) and also the actresses to watch in the new decade.

“We can’t celebrate#Nollywood without these amazing actors who all preformed highly in their roles. Here are the top grossing actors of the past decade in no particular order”, FilmOne said as it published its Nollywood infographics.

Listed among top grossing actresses for the past decade are Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle and Omoni Oboli.

Adesua got selected for 10days in Sun City, The Wedding Party 1&2, The Set Up, and Sugar Rush. Sola Sobowale was selected for Wives On Strike 1&2, The Wedding Party 1&2, and Kings of Boys, Ireti Doyle, The Wedding Party 1&2, and Merry Men 1&2. Omoni Oboli got selected for Wives on Strike 1&2, Okafor’s Law, and Moms at War.

Listed among top Nollywood grossing actors are: Ayo Makun, a.k.a AY, Richard Mofe Damijo(RMD), Ramson Nouah and Bankole Wellingto, a.k.a Banky W.

AY was selected for 30 Days in Atlanta, A trip to Jamaica, 10 days in Sun City, Merry Men 1&2. RMD was picked for the Wedding Party 1&2, 30 Days in Atlanta, 10 days in Sun City and Merry Men 1.

Ramsey Nouah got into the top rating with Merry Men 1&2, Living in Bondage, 30 days in Atlanta and Breaking Free.

Banky W was picked for Wedding Party 1&2, Sugar Rush and Up North.

The entertainment firm also listed the actresses to watch out for in the new decade.

They are Bimbo Ademoye, Uche Nwaefuna, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie and Linda Osifo.

Some of the actors and actresses were elated to be recognised by FilmOne.

Linda Osifo said “Such an honour”, while Dima-Okojie wrote:”WOW!!! Thank you. I’m so honoured”.

Sola Sobowale said: ‘Thank You Lord” and Adesua also gave praise to God.

In other infographics, FilmOne also showcased top 10 Nollywood films of 2019, top 10 Nollywood films of the last decade and top romantic films by Nollywood:



