Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the payment of N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants in the state, effective from January.

A Government House Press Statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim,Commissioner of Information and Communications said the approval was sequel to what was endorsed by the Federal Government.

It was however silent about the commencement date or whether there will be arrears.

Labour unions in the state are bargaining for the commencement date of payment to take effect from April 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into Law,

The state government argued that it would start from January 2020 so that this year’s budget can foot the bill.

It wasn’t clear if the Wike government would reach any middle ground with the unions.