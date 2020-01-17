Zanku Records front-liner and ”Papaichumarimarichupaco” crooner Zlatan officially releases the visual to his latest record ”Quilox”.
The song was produced by Mansa Jabulani, Rexxie while NayaEffects Visuals directed the video.
