Justice A.T Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday sentenced Tarila Ebizimor to seven years imprisonment for obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N4 million.

The convict, a supervisor in the Security Department of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC was prosecuted by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a four-count charge.

Ebizimor’s journey to prison began in August, 2013 when he paraded himself as personal assistant to managing director of the NDDC and obtained the sum of N4 million from the petitioner on the pretext that he will help facilitate the award of road construction contract to him.