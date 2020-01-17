Human Rights lawyer, SAN Femi Falana has reacted to the federal government’s claim that ‘Operation Amotekun’ is illegal.

He expressed discomfort over the bias shown by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami with his statement that the ‘issue of security is the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government’.

Falana said; “The statement of the AGF, with all due respect, is profoundly hypocritical because, in the North East, they have their security force with arms and in the North West, they have Hisbah prosecuting people…”

“I hope the president calls the AGF to order. His office is not a court of law so he has no powers to declare any agency in the country illegal” he continued.