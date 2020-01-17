Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has made several key appointments as his new administration settles down to work, naming the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Attorney, General, Chief of Staff and Chief press Secretary.

Chief Cosmas Iwu was appointed as the SSG while Barrister COC Akaolisa steps in as the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, designate

Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie was appointed Chief of Staff and Oguike Nwachukwu the Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

Uzodinma was sworn in on Wednesday night, about 24 hours after the Supreme Court declared him the winner of the 9 March election and sacked Emeka Ihedioha, in a stunning verdict.