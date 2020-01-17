Consensus is shifting away from Republican dominated US Senate on how to handle the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the third of such trial in US history.

The latest crack was punched by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who said on Thursday that it’s “likely” she will support calling witnesses after the initial phase of the impeachment trial.

She however said she has not yet made a decision on any particular individual, unlike Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who had said that he wants to hear from former national security adviser, John Bolton.

“While I need to hear the case argued and the questions answered, I tend to believe having additional information would be helpful. It is likely that I would support a motion to call witnesses at that point in the trial just as I did in 1999,” Collins said in a statement.

Collins is viewed as a crucial swing vote in the Senate impeachment trial, particularly on the procedural fights over whether or not additional witnesses should be called or documents handed over, thehill.com reported.

The rules resolution, which has not yet been unveiled, is expected to include a built-in vote after opening arguments and questions from senators on whether or not additional evidence is needed. Collins, who is up for reelection in 2020, worked to get that language included in the resolution.

Democrats need four Republicans to support their request for witnesses.