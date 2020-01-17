In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State Government will be hoisting beams for the new Costain Bridge from Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 January, 2020.

As a result, Toyin Level Crossing around Okusanya street will subsequently be closed down on the 21st and 22nd of January, 2020 from 6:00pm to 12:00pm, a statement from the Ministry of Transportation said on Friday.

The statement said alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the course of the construction to ensure motorists reach their various destinations with ease.

“Motorists plying costain axis will be diverted to the newly completed section of the new bridge, while commuters driving along Okusanya Street are advised to make use of Jonathan Coker Street to get to their destinations.

“The closure has been slated at this time, to ensure there is smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi modal transport system that will meet the transportation need of a larger population,” the statement said.