Chief Lowo Obisesan, the Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee in Oyo State has assured aggrieved members of the party of fairness in the ongoing reconciliation process.

Obisesan gave the assurance in Ibadan while meeting with aggrieved members from the 33 local governments in the state.

Obisesan, a lawyer and former Commissioner for Environment in the state who was recently appointed by the national leadership of the party to ensure an amicable reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party in the state.

Obisesan said that it was impossible to have a big party like APC without different interests, adding that the committee would do all within its ability to foster unity and mutual understanding.

He promised to ensure a fair reconciliation process, saying the efforts would aid the party’s return to power in 2023.

Obisesan said that the committee would work very hard to correct the identified wrongs before the next election.

He said: ” The large turnout of stakeholders at this meeting signifies a new beginning for the party in the state. With the turnout, you will agree with me that our committee is making progress.

“The national leadership of our party in its wisdom called for it and it is working. We have met with some women leaders and they have promised to return to the party.

“We are happy for the progress and we are now assuring our leaders that before next year, the party will become a bride of every individual who desires good governance in Oyo State, ” he said.

He described the ongoing efforts as a right step in the right direction, adding that the party would wax stronger as desired by all.

NAN