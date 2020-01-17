Nigerians on Twitter are posting derisive comments about the electricity distribution companies and Transmission Company of Nigeria, following the collapse of the national grid. More remarkable was that Nigerians are still calling the entities by the old acronym NEPA, which means NEVER EXPECT POWER ALWAYS.

The TCN announced the collapse of the grid on Thursday which it euphemistically called ‘system disturbance”.

“There was system disturbance which occurred at about 12.34pm this afternoon, affecting some parts of the country. As at 1:10pm, supply was restored to Abuja and most parts of the affected areas.TCN is still working to completely restore and stabilise the nation’s grid”, it said in a tweet.

EKEDC notified its customers about the “disturbance”. “Dear valued customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available.”

But reports said the grid collapsed, not just once, but twice on Thursday.

By Friday morning, Nigerians who continue to endure epileptic power supply went online to mock the organisations responsible and lament the embarrassing national situation, that has defied solution in 20 years of civilian rule.

Here some notable comments:

If the Bible was written in Nigeria, Gen 1:3 will be like "And God said let there be light and NEPA said For where" 😏#NEPA — Mr Simplicity 🧢 (@3ripleDIV) January 16, 2020

So we only have light once in three days in my street. And one NEPA man is even telling us confidently that we should better manage what we have🤣🤣 #NEPA — Ajayi Muyiwa (@AjayiMuyiwa14) January 16, 2020

Nepa is as bad as the country. No new year resolution, same shit every year #Nepa full of darkness — G-BLAZE D-MOVEMENT™ (@mrblaze007) January 17, 2020

@Officialyungmiz:EVEN FOR NEPA OFFICE, LIGHT NO DEY, THE USE OF GENERATOR SEF NA IF FUEL DEY, the only thing they know how to do is share crazy bills every month end, fuck y’all.#NEPA”

When it comes to #NEPA you have to do everything quietly,don't show signs of happiness, don't tell abyone you want to watch an interesting movie(not even yourself). Once you master these arts,you won't end up heartbroken — Shi_len_jiTheGreat (@OluwshijibomiJ) January 17, 2020

So national grid has collapsed again. Can we all disconnect ourselves from #NEPA for a while?

By the time dey don't have customers maybe dey will have sense. I think until we take serious steps like dis nothing will work in this country. @NERCNG @NGRPresident @NGRSenate — Dr_Mann (@mannharuna) January 17, 2020

That moment when a Nigerian man or woman gets home after a very hot and stressful day and see NEPA light 🙏😂#NEPA pic.twitter.com/LSoEFyfXoS — Yeyeboi 🇳🇬 (@Kapiushon__) January 17, 2020