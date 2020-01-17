No electricity supply in many Nigerian homes for the second day running

Nigerians on Twitter are posting derisive comments about the electricity distribution companies and Transmission Company of Nigeria, following the collapse of the national grid. More remarkable was that Nigerians are still calling the entities by the old acronym NEPA, which means NEVER EXPECT POWER ALWAYS.

The TCN announced the collapse of the grid on Thursday which it euphemistically called ‘system disturbance”.

“There was system disturbance which occurred at about 12.34pm this afternoon, affecting some parts of the country. As at 1:10pm, supply was restored to Abuja and most parts of the affected areas.TCN is still working to completely restore and stabilise the nation’s grid”, it said in a tweet.

EKEDC notified its customers about the “disturbance”. “Dear valued customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available.”

But reports said the grid collapsed, not just once, but twice on Thursday.

By Friday morning, Nigerians who continue to endure epileptic power supply went online to mock the organisations responsible and lament the embarrassing national situation, that has defied solution in 20 years of civilian rule.

Here some notable comments:

@Officialyungmiz:EVEN FOR NEPA OFFICE, LIGHT NO DEY, THE USE OF GENERATOR SEF NA IF FUEL DEY, the only thing they know how to do is share crazy bills every month end, fuck y’all.#NEPA”