Former Osun State Governor Chief Bisi Akande, took a swipe at Nigerian politicians, claiming that a politician should consider his/her servitude to the people before money and material things.

The 81-year-old former acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this known while speaking with newsmen at his birthday celebration held at his ancestral home in Ila-Orangun.

He described the present pattern of politics in Nigeria as money-driven, maintaining that most of the current Nigerian politicians had no other job aside politics. Akande added that good governance and accountability could be a mirage when people go into politics without a stable source of livelihood.

“The new generation of politicians are driven by material things, whereas in our days, we consider service to the people first before any other thing. You can’t be successful in politics without stable economic condition,” he said.

Akande refused to comment on the South-West initiative; ‘Operation Amotekun’, saying that such issue required appropriate legal understanding and framework. He, however, said that there was nothing wrong with people putting mechanisms for self-defence in place to secure life and property.

He said: “Self defence is the first law of nature, there is nothing wrong in securing one’s abode through different means, including engaging the service of private guards to protect life and property.”