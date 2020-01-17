Nigeria has taken delivery of two fighter helicopters to bolster its campaign against , terrorists in Boko Haram and ISWAP, chief of air staff, AVM Sadique Abubakar said today.

He spoke after a meeting between President Buhari and all the security chiefs, before his departure to London for an investment summit.

Abubakar also announced that additional fighter helicopters and other military hardware would be supplied to the nation’s armed forces to enhance their capacity in the battle fields.

“In terms of procurement of platforms, substantial number of these equipment are expected by the end of February, some of the equipment we are acquiring have started arriving.

“For the Nigerian Air Force, two helicopter gunships arrived on the Jan. 15 and we are now in the process of putting them together to add to whatever we have already.

“I am sure you are also familiar with the equipment acquisition by the Nigeria Police Force; I am sure you are also familiar with the policy on community policing that was approved by the President.

“It is going to be funded and the whole idea is to ensure that Nigeria is secured and citizens can go about pursuing their legitimate aspirations without any hindrance.’’

According to Abubakar, Nigeria is collaborating with its neighbours to completely end the Boko Haram insurgency.

“We are doing everything with other sister countries in the Lake Chad basin, working together to ensure that Boko Haram terrorism is brought substantially to an end as much and as quickly as possible,” he said.