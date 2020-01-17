Mr Martins Odeh of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja office has emerged the new chairman of NAN chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Odeh was selected to replace Mrs Yetunde Bada, who is on study leave.

While swearing in the new chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, Chairman, NUJ, FCT Council, congratulated the new chairman and charged him to work for the interest of its members.

“I want you to work for the interest of your members and revive unionism in NAN,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Martins Odeh appreciated the members and promised to carry every member along to move the union forward.

He added that his tenure would focus on three focal areas for the one year he would occupy the position.

“I have three main agenda as the new chairman and they are to look into our condition of service, ensure capacity building for members.

“We are also going to partner with multinationals in the media services with the approval of the management to see how we can upgrade our work environment.

“We will also ensure that our dues are not remitted to other unions but into our NUJ coffers,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), appreciated the new chairman for taking up the position to lead the chapel.

She, however, charged members of the NAN NUJ to support the union to ensure that the union could stand up for any member whenever they encountered challenges.