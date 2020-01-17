By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The ‘Hijab’ is a piece of clothing used to cover some parts of the body, usually the head and neck region. It is globally considered Islamic apparel, worn by the female Muslim to protect her modesty from unrelated males.

Hijab, an Arabic word meaning barrier or partition. In Islam, however, it has a broader meaning. It is the principle of modesty and includes behaviour as well as dress for both males and females. Yet being modest has never meant (and never will) that you need to give up on looking after yourself. Your hijab can be styled in different ways with other outfits to get any look that you want.

Here are some ways to look trendy with the ‘Hijab’

POP OF COLOUR

Wearing modest clothing doesn’t have to look dull and drabby. being trendy goes well with wearing a pop of colour to match with your attire. Choose bright-spirited colours like peach, pink, lemon, aqua blue, beige, and others.

ACCESSORIZE, ACCESSORIZE …

Same as wearing outfits according to one’s lifestyle and choices, wearing the hijab can be funky, trendy and fashionable. In order to look chic in Hijab, you can add accessories to the hijab by wearing makeup, brooches, vibrant earrings, necklaces.

SAME SCARF, DIFFERENT STYLES

Hijab fashion popularity has taken a mainstream position in Muslim countries along with others. It is the right of every woman to remain elegant and look beautiful and to avoid the same-day, every-day unchanging look, different styles of wearing the hijab has evolved.

It is fun to play with styles – flip it, twirl, make a knot, – just be fashionable.