By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Actor and Evangelist Mike Bamiloye and his wife, Gloria are now grandparents as their first son, Dami who got married to his lover, Ella, in November 2018 welcomed a beautiful bouncing baby girl this month.

The little girl was christened Gloria, for her striking resemblance with Gloria Mike-Bamiloye.

Sharing the good news, Mike Bamiloye wrote “Welcoming the Arrival of: Gloria, Oluwasemilogo, Oluwatumininu, Praise, Zion. While the Location of #TheTrain Journey of Faith was going on, the Baby was arriving at home.”

The father of the newborn also took to his Instagram page to share the good news, he wrote;

“Join us to praise the lord. He added a beautiful daughter of Zion to the family. Make welcome Gloria, Praise, OluwaSemilogo, OluwaTumininu, OluwaSeyifunmi, Deborah, Osayuware, OluwaDamilare, Zion photo credit @smhphotographyshotz.”