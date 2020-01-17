The Police Command in Edo says it will not tolerate the excesses of its personnel in 2020.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Jimeta, said this during the end of year party with security stakeholders in the state.

Jimeta said that the command in 2020, would embark on in-house cleansing, adding that personnel must conform to the philosophy of the police force.

He also said that no officer had the right to stop any person without a warrant on the road and demand for their phones for screening.

The CP described such action as illegal and urged stakeholders and the people of the state to promptly report any officer indulging in the act.

He disclosed that the command recorded lots of achievements in the fight against social vices, crimes, and criminality in 2019.

He revealed that in 2019, the Command arrested no fewer than 85 suspects for various social crimes.

Jimeta said that the suspects were arrested for social crimes such as defilement, human trafficking, abduction and child stealing.

He explained that the command had a total of 58 reported cases of the crimes in the year under review, with 57 of the cases and 73 suspects charged to courts, while one case was still under investigation.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, he said that four suspects were arrested for abduction in two reported cases with both cases and two suspects charged to courts.

“We have three reported cases of child stealing, with 14 suspects arrested and charged to courts and the three cases are also before the courts.

“The command arrested 60 suspects for defilement in 51 reported cases. 50 of the suspects and 50 of the cases have been charged to courts and one case is still under investigation.

“We have seven suspects arrested for human trafficking in two reported cases with all seven suspects and the cases charged to courts,” Jimeta said.

He also disclosed that 34 suspects were arrested for rape in 34 reported cases with 31 of the cases charged to courts and 32 suspects also charged to courts, while two cases were under investigation.

He said that the command security projection for 2020 would be on intelligence-led policing, visibility policing and confidence-building patrols.

Others would be capacity building, cordoned, search and protection of vulnerable points as well as policing of all routes leading out and into the state.

Other projections included synergy with other security agencies, briefing and debriefing of officers and men before and after security operations and risk assessment after operations.

The rest are community policing and encouragement of vigilantes and local hunters to fully participate in crime prevention under the supervision of the police.